This is a selected list of responses to the National Open Digital Ecosystems strategy outlined by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in a white paper. We will update this list as and when we obtain further responses. Here are the filings, listed in no particular order:
- Internet Democracy Project
- Mozilla
- National Institute of Public Finance & Policy
- SFLC.in
- Centre for Communication Governance at National Law University Delhi
- NASSCOM
- Consumer Unity & Trust Society
- Internet Society — Delhi Chapter
- Dvara Research
- Aapti Institute
- The Dialogue
- Cyber Cafe Association of India
- Centre for Internet & Society
- Tandem Research
- IT for Change
