This is a selected list of responses to the National Open Digital Ecosystems strategy outlined by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in a white paper. We will update this list as and when we obtain further responses. Here are the filings, listed in no particular order:

  1. Internet Democracy Project
  2. Mozilla
  3. National Institute of Public Finance & Policy
  4. SFLC.in
  5. Centre for Communication Governance at National Law University Delhi
  6. NASSCOM
  7. Consumer Unity & Trust Society
  8. Internet Society — Delhi Chapter
  9. Dvara Research
  10. Aapti Institute
  11. The Dialogue
  12. Cyber Cafe Association of India
  13. Centre for Internet & Society
  14. Tandem Research
  15. IT for Change

To add your organisation’s response to this list, email aroon@medianama.com.

Other responses to NODE consultation | Our summary of the NODE whitepaper