You’re reading it here first: Netflix has censored a Hollywood film in India, removing mentions and maps of Kashmir from Mission Impossible: Fallout. This is a first for the platform in India. While this is the version of the film that was released in theatres in India, it’s noteworthy that Netflix took an unusual step of releasing this censored version online, on its platform, as well.

This is something it has not done for any other Mission Impossible film.

In a statement to MediaNama, Netflix said, “This is a licensed title. We are showing the version that was released in India in 2018.”

Netflix refused to say if they would have streamed the original version of the film if they were able to. Netflix has never been reported to release theatrically censored versions of Hollywood films, though they have done so sometimes for Indian titles, like Udta Punjab and Angry Indian Goddesses. Mission Impossible: Fallout was originally slated to appear on Netflix in India on June 10, but mysteriously vanished from the “Coming Soon” section of Netflix’s schedule on the app, and ended up releasing on Friday.

Amazon Prime Video had the film censored this way too, but they have always excised titles from content that might upset Indian viewers, like an episode of The Grand Tour that featured cow bones on a car, or an episode of Madam Secretary that featured a Hindu terrorist attack. They even censored several Hollywood films in India on launch.

Scenes that Netflix Cut In the beginning of the film, Netflix cut out a snippet where a pre-taped briefing discusses a fictitious smallpox outbreak in “Indian-controlled Kashmir”

The entire climax takes place in Kashmir, but the version on Netflix India skips the map introducing the location. The Indian government disputes the version of Kashmir’s borders depicted in both instances.

On a related note, Coronavirus: Explained, a Netflix show, used the Indian version of Kashmir’s borders in a recent episode, highly unusual for a non-Indian production. Pieced together with Netflix’s warning to Hasan Minhaj to not use a non-Indian-approved Kashmir map on his show, it is clear that this issue is just touchy enough for Netflix to avoid offending Indian users (and the government) to the extent of censoring its content, something it doesn’t do very often. This year, Netflix also edited its own original show Street Food: Asia to remove a version of the Indian map with disputed Kashmir borders.

Streaming service censorship in India