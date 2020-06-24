TRAI is holding a Net Neutrality open house discussion online today on Net Neutrality enforcement; the discussion will discuss traffic management practices by internet providers, and the creation of a multistakeholder body to oversee Net Neutrality violations. Live updates are below.

Read our summary of the arguments made in written filings for this consultation here.

Live Update

12:25pm: Nikhil Pahwa, MediaNama: A number of telecom stakeholders said that browsers and handsets affect Net Neutrality. I think this is the same old same service same rules argument. They are not the same service. What we are trying to regulate for is discrimination and prioritisation that discriminates against some players in favour of others. Trying to bring this into the mix is to distract the discussion, and this should not be considered.

There can be exceptions for emergencies, but those need to be based on evidence.

On class-based TMPs, we need to keep in mind that we don’t want zero rating of telecom services themselves and their prioritisation. These restrictions will provide incentives to give consumers better connectivity and expand bandwidth and encourage WiFi.

On 5G, Prof. van Schewick covered it very well. It’s a fundamental problem about whether the ability of a technology to discriminate should let it discriminate. Our regulations clearly say that discrimination should not be in place. The same principles that were outlined for zero rating should apply for 5G as well.

12:19pm: Professor Barbara van Schewick: I really think that TRAI is at a crossroads right now. India has led the world with respect to differential pricing practices. You are being admired around the world for that. The question is now whether you want to maintain a similarly high standard for technical practices as you have for pricing practices.

The first thing is that when we think of TMPs, it’s easy to think it’s just wonky, who cares, it’s just technical. At a very high level, traffic and congestion management happens when everyone wants to use the internet. The rules for TMPs will decide internet users’ internet experience. From 5pm to midnight is when ISPs would use TMPs.

It’s obvious that you’d want to be as non-discriminatory and open as possible. If I want to use a specific online video application, and my application is singled out for discrimination, I can’t use the app in a way that’s best for me, and that provider is disadvantaged. That would undermine the values we are trying to protect.

As the chairman said, ISPs need to manage their networks. Fortunately, we have precedent for what a good Net Neutrality compliant exception looks like. That’s what Europe and Canada have done, which is to say that we will require network management to be as application-agnostic as possible. As I said, the Europeans are very explicit about that.

You have already built in application-agnosticism into your guidelines, it’s just not mentioned explicitly. To be proportionate, traffic management has to be as application-agnostic as possible. We know this approach that has worked. In the US this had been the approach from 2008 to 2017. Similarly this governs Canadian operators. You’d be in very good company.

TMPs will evolve, but you just set the guidelines by saying that they need to be as proportionate and application agnostic as possible.

Second, when ISPs talk about class-based TMPs, from a technical perspective it is very hard and creates a lot of problems. Even if you have the best of intentions, you can’t do that very well. The internet was not built to identify applications. We have seen this in Europe in the context of zero rating. Zero rating has the same problem, as you can only zero rate applications you have identified.

In Europe, they said we zero rate all music, but they only do so for five services, because they can’t identify the rest. India avoids this problem by prohibiting discriminatory data pricing.

It sounds deceptively interesting, but it is not in practice.

Finally, I’d like to comment on the idea that we need to throw net neutrality out the window because of 5G. If you think about it, what is 5G? 5G on the one hand gives you more capacity and faster speeds. If you have that, there is less need for discrimination. There is this real irony that because there is 5G we need to allow discrimination. 5G reduces the need for discrimination.

If you think about it, you already allow ISPs to sell different access with different speeds and caps. My neighbour and I might have different speeds. But that’s not a net neutrality problem, because all my and my neighbour’s data packets travel at the same speed in each connection.

We know that as a business you might be more interested in reliability than a casual internet user. Continuing that thinking, an internet service provider may be using network slicing to provide a kind of service that has high reliability and one for casual internet providers. But within the plan, if the business gets the same reliability for all data packet, and the casual user gets the same for their plan. That would be a way to use 5G to use a new and innovative service the market might like. But it wouldn’t violate Net Neutrality.

On specialized services: the Indian framework allows specialised services for services that don’t work on the normal internet. The specialised services shouldn’t be used to bypass paid prioritisation. You should not allow ISPs to offer specific treatment to some applications.

It becomes less necessary to application-discriminate in a 5G world. You should not fall for this idea that 5G makes discrimination necessary.

12:04pm: Siddharth Deb, Internet Freedom Foundation: A couple points I’d like to emphasise: there may be a need to consider amendments within the licenses to clarify what constitutes reasonable TMPs. We found models in Europe and California, and this approach has been approved by Dr. Barbara van Schewick. This looks at TMPs from the lens of application-agnosticism. Without this principle, there can be risks of greater amounts of disputes and litigation, and that can create undue burden on TRAI and TDSAT. Bright line standards on reasonable TMPs should be had.

One comment we observed in industry submission was flexibility for 5G and virtualisation technologies. We did research, and European authorities have said that the linkage between Net Neutrality and 5G is debatable at best, so how about we think about those implications at a later stage.

12:00pm: Rishi Tejpal, Times Internet Telecom Analyst: I’d like to say a couple words around the implementation of NN can be done at an operator level. Operators can split network capacity into two parts, and on the larger pipe they can have net neutrality principles. On the smaller pipe, operators can monetise those investments. Consumers are willing to pay more for premium experiences. If I’m able to monetise my investments on the remaining bandwidth, I think this could be a win-win model for operators as well as the consumer.

11:57am: Praveen Sharma, VP, Tata Communications: We have given a detailed response, including that we can have a list of TMPs that is updated from time to time. There are other ecosystem players that impact Net Neutrality, like browsers, content players. There will be different TMPs for wireless and fixed line connections. Standardise the TMPs to the extent possible and thereafter say that there will be governing principles if more TMPs are added. The governing principles will be non-discriminatory. Just like in tariffs, these are the guiding principles. So they can be fixed and then see what happens later. There can be force majeure which triggers TMPs, and post-facto we can look at the reasonableness.

11:55am: Sandeep Verma, AVP, Reliance Jio: We’ll jump to the fact that additional position of framework. Since it has been covered that the whole digital ecosystem is dynamic, it won’t be possible for TSPs to give TMP practices in advance. It will evolve continuously. On the framework, we’d like to stress that we submit and suggest that the roaed of the MSB should be much more than advisory. It should be more active in implementing and enforcing. It should serve interest of DoT, and serve as a two way communication channel between industry and DoT.

11:50am: Bhanu Saini, AVP, Internet and Mobile Association of India: Around the three core aspects of reasonableness of TMPs: we have given our detailed submission to TRAI on that subject. As networks graduate to higher speeds, the problems related to latency and congestion control will decline. Hence these practices have to be extremely transient and extremely proportional. We feel that technically similar traffic must be treated similarly by TSPs. Also, TMP policies that arise out of commercial rather than technical considerations should not be considered reasonable. On the fact that there should not be any application discrimination, there are chances of TSP engaging in this. TRAI should lay down basic parameters so that these TMPs should be issued. If and when there is some kind of TMP which is enforced, the TSP should inform as to what was the trigger for this and justify why this kind of TMP was necessitated. Detailed submissions are there with you on this subject.

11:45am: Sharma: As Aroon said in the beginning, there are three features of TMPs. They should be proportionate, they can’t be like a hammer. That means they should be proportionate to the problem. They should be transient, they should only last for the time when the problem lasts. They should also be transparent. Disclosure is important to see what practices are deployed. Similarly, there are also provisions relating to exigencies and exceptions. The nature of TMPs and on the other side there is scope for defining what the exceptions will be. What will be the situations where such things will happen. We can have exceptions and give a go-by to net neutrality, but this go-by will have to fulfill those three features. What is required is to now discuss the mechanism of the organisational architecture which ensures that these principles are enforced. We have moved away from the discussion on the need for TMPs. We are aware of them and have provided for them. It can’t just be plain simple vanilla Net Neutrality. It has to take in account exemptions for emergency and disaster situations. Those are already taken care of. Let’s keep the discussion focused on the issues at hand.

11:44am: Airtel EVP of Network Sandeep Gupta: There are multiple stakeholders which impact consumer access to internet, and those should also be considered. Traffic management is also done for legitimate network purposes.

11:41am: [reacting to an Airtel representative with bad internet] Sharma: If Airtel, Vodafone, the telecom operators’ own internet connections are not good, whose will be in this country?

11:36am: Rahul, CRO, Bharti Airtel: We fully support unhindered and nondiscriminatory access to internet. We are aware that there is high usage of networks in the country, hence the need to optimise the networks is essential. In 5G, we’ll get into slicing and edge computing, etc. The approach for a one-size fits all may no longer work. The shape of internet and stakeholders has dramatically shifted. We have TSPs, browsers, equipment makers, who impact the experience of the consumer. We think that other stakeholders need to be made a part of this journey. We have been implementing traffic management issues. They are done to manage end-to-end data flow. For network congestion, emergency services, child protections, time delay sensitive services, and security.

These practices evolve with time. In general, any practice which is meant for QoS should be treated as reasonable traffic management. We have given you a suggestive list in our response, which we have filed. Lastly, I’d like to add that the model we suggest is we create a reasonable intimation practice, under intimation to the licensor, and say this is what we are implementing. If regulator wants more information, that will be an option.

11:33am: SK Gupta, TRAI Secretary: One can say he’s managing traffic fairly, but other may say he is violating Net Neutrality. What should be the methods to identify Traffic Management Practices, and how will consumers know?

11:32am: Aroon Deep, MediaNama: TRAI is clear that traffic management practices should be proportionate, transient, and transparent in order to be reasonable.

In March, telecom operators requested streaming services to reduce bitrates to help their networks brace for the lockdown. This was a traffic management practice, even though it was not done by the TSPs themselves.

However, wireless data traffic only increased by 15% during the lockdown. In spite of this, a bulk of these restrictions continue to be in place, three months after it was established that they were not necessary.

This was a traffic management practice as it was requested by telecom operators, and didn’t give much choice to content providers. It was a TMP that the wireless telecom industry thrusted on practically the entire Indian internet.

Principle one, proportionality: Two wireline ISPs told us that these restrictions were not needed, and a 15% surge in traffic is very much manageable.

Was it transient? No, because it is still in place. Weeks after the bitrate limits proved to have been unwarranted, the wireless broadband industry continued to request content providers to continue these restrictions.

On transparency, telecom operators have not provided any details on the impact of these restrictions.

This is timely, as it proves just how reasonable telecom operators are in the absence of enforcement or scrutiny on their traffic management practices. We believe, therefore, that evaluating reasonableness of TMPs should very much involve the authority and should not be left solely to TSPs, as many have suggested.

11:22am: BIF representative is reading out sections of their filings, available here.

11:17am: Broadband India Forum: We at BIF fully laud TRAI for coming up with this consultation paper for Net Neutrality. We fully support Net Neutrality and that access should be made available to all, and that legitimate traffic management practices should be allowed, but that they should be tested against core Net Neutrality principle. Prioritisation is a part of internet access, different services are available under different Quality of Service standards. We believe that traffic management practices that comply with core NN principes should be permitted. Going forward, in complex technological environments like 5G, which require network slices and different QoS, we understand that strict compliance to Net Neutrality could be difficult to observe.

11:13am: This is how the questions will be batched for the discussion (here is the consultation paper for reference):

11:08am: Principal Advisor Shailendra Mishra lays out the rules of the discussion.

11:00am: TRAI chair RS Sharma: In our view, Net Neutrality was not led by ideology purely, but by practical considerations. In a country like ours, internet will play an important role in deploying our digital services. Many of our services which are not available offline will be online, and India is playing an important role in innovating online. There were a lot of views and counter-views. Many players felt that we should be protecting some stakeholders that are regulatees instead of restricting them. But we went ahead and said that we believe in the principle of Net Neutrality. This was criticised and hailed at the same time. We said we wouldn’t allow gatekeepers. One recommendation was that the mechanism to monitor Net Neutrality violations should be largely industry-led, because we believed that the tools which will be required in terms of software and hardware will not be constant, they’ll continue to emerge. It’s best dealt with by the agility that industry groups will have.

Our other recommendations have been accepted, and this is among the only issues where we got a back reference from the DoT. When the government accepts these recommendations, we can start recommending composition. But now that government is of the view that the DoT would like to enforce these rules as the licensor, the industry body would be advisory. That’s the broad architecture the Department wants.

10:55am: The event is set to start shortly.