Internet usage has exploded in India in recent years, and millions of people are accessing the internet for the first time. The latest edition of our report on Digital Trends in India details how internet usage is evolving in India.

The report charts out internet access in India in 100+ charts, including on:

How India uses the internet, total number of phone and internet connections Modes and devices used for internet access Data consumption, and the most downloaded apps Performance of internet companies in India Number of connections, and the split between wired and wireless connections, Social Media and Platforms Mobile shipments over the years, Browsers and operating systems Indian users prefer, etc.

Some of the topics we have covered in the report:

Modes of access: desktop v. mobile, and devices used Feature phone shipments Top apps and games Top Facebook and Twitter pages in India WhatsApp users in India Trends in Domino’s India’s delivery business Aadhaar UPI payments: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM

The visualisations are based on:

— Primary sources such as TRAI, NPCI, RBI, UIDAI, quarterly results from telecom operators and other companies

— Other sources include IDC, Statcounter, SimilarWeb, Alexa, Social Bakers, and IAMAI

