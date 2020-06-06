Jio Platforms raises Rs 13,640 crore from Mubadala and Silver Lake

In a staggering one-two on Friday, Jio continued to raise big-ticket investments, one from Silver Lake, which has contributed Rs 10,202.55 crore (more than half of which it announced earlier); and another Rs 9093.60 crore from Mubadala, a state-owned investment fund in Abu Dhabi. Mubadala and Silver Lake’s investments will give them a 1.85% and 2.08% stake in Jio Platforms respectively.

These investments mark an eventful six weeks for Jio Platforms, which has now raised Rs 92,202.15 crore (around US$12.2 billion) from investors, starting with Facebook, which chipped in Rs 43,574 crore (US$5.7 billion) for a 9.9% stake.

New York based investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. announced a ₹11,367 crore (~$1.5 billion) investment in Jio Platforms, the holding company for Reliance Jio, on May 21. Before this, General Atlantic announced on May 18 that it would invest ₹6,598.38 crore (~$870 million) in Jio Platforms, which also includes Reliance’s other digital ventures. On May 8, Jio Platforms announced a ₹11,367 crore (~US$1.5 billion) investment from Vista Equity Partners.

Silver Lake has invested in companies like Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Alphabet’s Verily and Waymo units, Dell Technologies, and Twitter. Mubadala manages US$229 billion in funds, mainly in the aerospace and oil and petrochemicals industries.