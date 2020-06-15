Over the weekend, Jio Platforms crossed the Rs 1 trillion (US$13.15 billion) investment mark, with investments from TPG Capital and L Catterton. Both deals were announced on June 14. TPG invested Rs 4,546.80 crore (US$600 million) and L Catterton invested Rs 1,894.50 crore (US$250 million). Jio Platforms now has combined investments worth Rs 1.04 lakh crore, at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore (US$64.57 billion) and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore (US$67.83 billion).

Facebook has now gotten investments from nine investors, starting with Facebook, which picked up a 9.9% stake in the company for Rs 43,574 crore (US$5.7 billion). Subsequently, the firm, which is the telco Jio’s parent company, has also received investments from Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic, KKR & Co. Ltd., Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, TPG and L Catterton.





In its earnings call for Q4FY20 on April 30, RIL had said that investments similar to size in Facebook were going to follow in the coming months. A key part of Jio Platforms, in addition to the Jio network, is JioMart, the grocery home delivery service that will be closely integrated with Facebook’s WhatsApp, which 400 million people have installed in India.