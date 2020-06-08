In its second investment from Abu Dhabi, Jio Platforms has raised ₹5,683 crore (~US$751.7 million) from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), giving the sovereign fund a 1.16% equity stake. Its previous investment from the UAE was from Mubadala, a ₹9,093.60 crore (~US$1.2 billion) investment for 1.85% equity announced just last week. Both ADIA and Mubadala are mostly state-owned investment funds, giving investors from Abu Shabi a 3.01% stake in Jio Platforms. This continues the staggering investment demand Jio Platform has been generating over the past few weeks; the company’s investments in the last couple months alone now amount to ₹97,885.65 crore (~US$13 billion).

On June 5, Silver Lake, a Menlo Park-based investment firm, had announced, alongside Mubadala, a combined investment of ₹10,202.55 crore (US$1.34 billion) (more than half of which it announced earlier on May 4). Large investors have been lining up to invest in Jio, starting with Facebook, which chipped in ₹43,574 crore (US$5.7 billion) for a 9.9% stake.

New York based investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. announced a ₹11,367 crore (~$1.5 billion) investment in Jio Platforms, the holding company for Reliance Jio, on May 21. Before this, General Atlantic announced on May 18 that it would invest ₹6,598.38 crore (~$870 million) in Jio Platforms, which also includes Reliance’s other digital ventures. On May 8, Jio Platforms announced a ₹11,367 crore (~US$1.5 billion) investment from Vista Equity Partners.Mubadala manages US$229 billion in funds, mainly in the aerospace and oil and petrochemicals industries. ADIA says it “invests directly in global financial markets”, and also has money in real estate, credit, and infrastructure.

In its earnings call for Q4FY20 on April 30, RIL had said that investments similar to size in Facebook were going to follow in the coming months. A key part of Jio Platforms, in addition to the Jio network, is JioMart, the grocery home delivery service that will be closely integrated with Facebook’s WhatsApp, which 400 million people have installed in India.