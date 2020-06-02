Four American publishers — Penguin Random House, Hachette, HarperCollins and Wiley — have sued Internet Archive for its Open Library in general and its National Emergency Library in particular. The latter had suspended the waitlists on its digital lending mechanism until June 30, 2020 or the end of USA’s national emergency (whichever is later), and made its 1.4 million digital books can be digitally borrowed by multiple readers simultaneously. The publishers are seeking statutory damages on each work that has been infringed, damages that the publishers have sustained because of the infringement and profits that Internet Archive has earned through such acts. The publishers want the court to declare Open Library’s practices as “wilful copyright infringement” and issue a permanent injunction against Internet Archive that also orders it to destroy all “unlawful” copies.

They filed a lawsuit in the Court of Southern District of New York on June 1. Publishers Marketplace first reported this development.

All the four publishers are members of the Association of American Publishers which, according to its website, represents publishers in the US “on matters of law and policy”. In their petition, they clarify that this is not about books that the Internet Archive has permission to distribute, or are in public domain, or about the “occasional transmission of a title under appropriately limited circumstances”.

What is the National Emergency Library?

On a typical, non-COVID-19 affected day, the Internet Archive, through its Open Library, allowed users to digitally borrow a book for two weeks. The number of borrowers were determined by the number of physical/digital copies of the book that Internet Archive had legally acquired (either through purchase or donation). Thus, if it had acquired 6 books and the book was requested by 7 people, the seventh person would be placed on a waitlist. This is the idea of controlled digital lending that multiple libraries across the US support.

Because of the pandemic and the consequent national lockdown in the US, the Internet Archive removed the waitlists so that even if they have only 6 legal physical/digital copies of the book, more than 6 people could borrow it. This NEL is in effect until June 30 or until the national lockdown in the US ends, whichever is later.

It is this National Emergency Library that the publishers have filed a lawsuit against.

Publishers’ arguments