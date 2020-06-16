The Indian Express has started delivering its epaper on WhatsApp, even as newspaper publishers worry about the impact that pirated copies of their dailies circulating on messaging services. The Express put its epaper product behind a paywall last December, following in the footsteps of other dailies like The Hindu, whose epaper has been paywalled since the very beginning.

In 2018, the then Express digital CEO Sandeep Amar had told MediaNama that the newspaper would launch an ad-free subscription for users; this has not yet happened, and it is unclear if this is still planned. We have reached out to the Express’s current digital CEO for comment on the epaper’s WhatsApp delivery.

The Jagran Prakashan group recently filed a case against messaging service Telegram at the Delhi High Court, which ordered the messaging service to submit a list of users who were circulating the e-papers of Dainik Jagran. At the moment, it is unclear if Telegram will comply with that order as the app is headquartered in Dubai. The messaging service did not respond to our queries about their plans to comply with the unmasking order.