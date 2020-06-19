Facebook approved ads from US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign that featured an inverted triangle, imagery that Nazis used to designate political prisoners, Media Matters reported on Thursday. Facebook later took down those ads, saying in a statement to the press that the ads violate the company’s community guidelines. “We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate. Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

Facebook let the Trump campaign run 88 ads with inverted red triangle — an infamous Nazi symbol https://t.co/7eG1V9gNS8 pic.twitter.com/4yqTJgymr5 — Media Matters (@mmfa) June 18, 2020

This follows weeks after Facebook’s reticence to act against Trump. When Trump posted what Twitter flagged as misinformation and glorification of violence, Facebook demurred, downplaying social media companies’ responsibilities to control misinformation, and holding up more direct threats of violence like that of Kapil Mishra during the Delhi riots as the gold standard for incitement from public officials that can actually be taken down.

Twitter continues flagging Trump tweets

After adding a misinformation tag to one of his tweets and limiting the visibility of another, Twitter on Friday continued to enforce its rules against Trump, by adding a “Manipulated media” label to a misleading video the president posted.

All this comes as Trump tries to strip social media companies of their intermediary liability protections, by issuing an executive order that would hold them liable for content users post on their platform. While it’s not clear if this order will see the light of day, it follows days of what Trump likely perceives as Twitter undermining his platform.