Facebook said it will now warn users that are sharing older articles. The company announced the feature on Thursday. Users who share articles older than 90 days will get a prompt before they share informing them. Articles older than a year, for instance, will result in this message when you try to share them:
“Our internal research found that the timeliness of an article is an important piece of context that helps people decide what to read, trust and share,” John Hegeman, VP Feed and Stories at Facebook said. “News publishers in particular have expressed concerns about older stories being shared on social media as current news, which can misconstrue the state of current events.”
Facebook and misinformation
- The winning algorithm of Facebook’s Deepfake Detection Challenge was able to spot “challenging real world examples” of deepfakes with an unimpressive average accuracy of 65.18%, the company announced on June 12.
- Facebook said this April that it will notify users who engage with COVID-19 related misinformation. Facebook also revealed that in March, it displayed warnings on about 40 million posts on Facebook, based on around 4,000 articles by its independent fact-checking partners. It claimed that upon seeing those warnings, people did not go on to view the original content 95% of the time.