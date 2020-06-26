Facebook said it will now warn users that are sharing older articles. The company announced the feature on Thursday. Users who share articles older than 90 days will get a prompt before they share informing them. Articles older than a year, for instance, will result in this message when you try to share them:

“Our internal research found that the timeliness of an article is an important piece of context that helps people decide what to read, trust and share,” John Hegeman, VP Feed and Stories at Facebook said. “News publishers in particular have expressed concerns about older stories being shared on social media as current news, which can misconstrue the state of current events.”

Facebook and misinformation