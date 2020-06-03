Facebook announced a tool called Manage Activity, which lets users to view and manage and manage multiple posts at the same time. They can choose to archive or delete posts in bulk. There are also filters that can be used to sort content that a user might have posted, including for dates, people tagged and content type (photo, video, text updates, etc.). The feature essentially makes it easier to manage old content without necessarily having to tediously scroll through years of old posts. The feature can be accessed under the Activity Log tool on Facebook’s iOS and Android app and on the Facebook Lite app. Facebook said it will be available on desktop in the future.

Users who don’t want to permanently get rid of their old posts, can choose to archive their content. Archived posts will remain visible to the user but not to other people. In case a user deletes content using the Manage Activity tool, posts will be sent to a ‘recycle bin’ and will remain there for 30 days before being permanently deleted. Users can restore content while it is in the recycle bin. It looks very similar to how Gmail allows users to manage emails.

There are some posts that can’t be managed from this tool, however. For instance, posts can only be archived or deleted if a person created them, meaning that users can’t manage posts in which they were tagged. Similarly, posts in shared albums can not be archived or deleted. Users can’t also currently mass-delete comments made in groups, but Facebook told Vox that it’s exploring that as a future option. Last month, Instagram said it will allow users to delete up to 25 comments at once on their posts, and block or restrict multiple accounts at the same time.

Earlier this year, Facebook allowed users to see the information that businesses and organisations share with Facebook on the basis of their interactions with those sites and apps. Users can see a copy of that information and also clear it from their accounts, using the “clear history tool”. Although, we had pointed out at that time that the clear history tool doesn’t really delete users’ data from Facebook or other third-parties, but only severs the connection between the two — meaning that Facebook will continue receiving users’ data from other platforms that use its business tools, but will not link that data to a user’s Facebook profile.