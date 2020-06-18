Event Announcement: Impact of India's PDP Bill on Cloud & Telecom; Jun 26 #Ad

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend an online discussion on the impact of India’s Personal Data Protection Bill on cloud and telecom services, being held on June 26, 2020.

Date: June 26, 2020 (Friday)

Time: 2:15 PM (Check-in at 2:00 PM)

Venue: Link for the online session will be shared with confirmed participants

This online discussion will look into the impact of the PDP Bill, 2019, on cloud services, hosting service providers, looking into issues including:

Classification of data and its impact on cloud and hosting Conditions for Cross-Border Transfer of data The implications of the bill on data processors in India The impact of provisions dealing with Non Personal data on processing of data Impact of unrestricted government access to data on cloud and hosting service providers Understanding the impact of data breaches on cloud and hosting service providers