“To monitor residents in Delhi’s Containment Zones, we will get the Aarogya Setu app downloaded on each person’s mobile phone,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on June 14. The tweet also said that to carry out contact mapping properly, a comprehensive, house-to-house health survey will be conducted for every person. This tweet came after the Home Minister chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. The meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and other officials.

Downloading Aarogya Setu was made voluntary in revised instructions for Lockdown 4.0 issued by the Home Ministry on May 17. Shah’s tweet suggests that the app is mandatory for citizens of Containment Zones but the Press Information Bureau makes it seem voluntary (“For effective monitoring, all residents will be asked to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.”).

It is not clear if people in Delhi’s containment zones can refuse to download the app, and what the repercussions, if any, of such a refusal will be. We have reached out to the Home Ministry for clarification.