After the Indian government’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, including the likes of TikTok, Shein, UC Browser, and WeChat, we put together a discussion where lawyers, public policy folks, and India-China experts discussed what this development means for bilateral relations between the two countries, and also the larger geo-political context. We discussed how exactly a Section 69A blocking order works, and the recourse these companies now have. We also discussed how this ban will be enforced and what responsibility Apple and Google will have as providers of App Store services, and the role that telecom operators and ISPs will have to play. Participants also raised questions on why these apps were banned right now and not six months ago if national security threats had existed all this while.

You may watch the video here:

You can also follow our twitter thread for key highlights from the discussion: