The Competition Commission of India on Wednesday approved Facebook picking up a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms. Facebook is executing the US$5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) transaction through Jaadhu Holdings LLC, a subsidiary registered in Delaware. CCI said that it would release its full order later.

This month, the company crossed ₹1 trillion in investments, and has now accumulated ₹115,693.95 crore (US$15.19 billion) in investments.

These are now all of Jio Platforms’s investors:

In its earnings call for Q4FY20 on April 30, RIL had said that investments similar to size in Facebook were going to follow in the coming months. A key part of Jio Platforms, in addition to the Jio network, is JioMart, the grocery home delivery service that will be closely integrated with Facebook’s WhatsApp, which 400 million people have installed in India.