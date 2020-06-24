We are getting ready for our online discussion on the impact of the Personal Data Protection Bill on Cloud and Telecom services in India, on Friday, June 26. This is second in a series of sessions we are putting together on Privacy and its effect on specific sectors.

This session is open to a select list of invitees to observe and pose questions to the speakers, and you can still apply to attend here: https://forms.gle/xqoMqzNDqKLQdRSBA

We have a great line-up of speakers, starting with a keynote address by Rama Vedashree, CEO of the Data Security Council of India, followed by a round table session.

2:00 PM – 02:15 PM: Check-in

02:15 PM – 02:45 PM: Keynote address by Rama Vedashree, DSCI , on the status of cloud service providers as fiduciaries or processors, safeguarding users’ rights, technical feasibility of limiting data flows across borders amongst other issues.

, on the status of cloud service providers as fiduciaries or processors, safeguarding users’ rights, technical feasibility of limiting data flows across borders amongst other issues. 02:45 PM – 03:30 PM: Round table discussion , with the following speakers Anjali Hans, Vodafone-Idea Jyotsna Jayaram, Trilegal Nikhil Narendran, Trilegal S. Chandrasekhar, Microsoft Tarun Dua, E2E Networks Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy, BSA

, with the following speakers 03:30 PM – 04:15 PM: Q&A session

Here is a short reading list to give you some context:

Read our complete guide to the the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 here.

Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019: Considering its impact on housing societies [here]

Define a compliance period, scrap non-personal data: NASSCOM, DSCI on Personal Data Protection Bill [here]

Issues with classification of data in the Bill [read]

Issues with data localisation norms in the Bill [read]

Cloud Services And The GDPR: A Guide For Business Responsibilities by D!gitalist Magazine [read]

Guidelines on the use of cloud computing services by the European institutions and bodies, by the European Data Protection Supervisor [pdf]

The implication and challenges of GDPR’s on Cloud Computing Industry, by Sohail Razi Khan and Luis Borges Gouveia [read]

Submissions to the Joint Parliamentary committee

Read other submissions made to the Joint Parliamentary Committee about the Bill here.

Submissions to MEITY on 2018 version of the Bill

BSA (The Software Alliance) [PDF]

National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) [PDF]

Registrations will close soon, but you can still apply to attend this discussion. The link for the session will be shared with confirmed participants.

MediaNama is hosting this session with support from Microsoft and Google.

*

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s online event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here. For advertising, contact sales@medianama.com. In case you’re interested in sponsoring our events, please contact harneet@medianama.com.