To contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi, contact tracing for all infected patients and subsequent quarantining of those contacts should be done using Aarogya Setu, a report on Containment Strategy, submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah on June 21, said. Written by a committee headed constituted by Shah on June 14 and headed by Dr Vinod K. Paul of NITI Aayog, the report said that Itihas app should also be used for the same. It is not clear what the Itihas app is. We have reached out to both Home Ministry and Paul for more information. Shah has advised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to implement the Strategy.

The Strategy has proposed revised demarcation of containment zones and strict monitoring and control of activities therein. The revised demarcation zones will be announced by June 26. A 100% comprehensive, house-to-house health survey for containment zones, which was announced on June 14, will be completed by June 30. The result of this survey was initially expected to be out by June 21. A comprehensive survey for the rest of Delhi will be conducted by July 6. The Strategy has also proposed listing and monitoring each household outside the containment zones as well to get “comprehensive information about Delhi”.

The Strategy has also proposed conducting a serological survey of 20,000 people in Delhi between June 27 and July 10 to assess the spread of the pandemic in the city.