Zomato has elevated Mohit Gupta, CEO of food delivery, and gave him the title of co-founder. Zomato confirmed the development to MediaNama, which was was first reported by the Economic Times. Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal informed employees of the development in an email sent yesterday. “While the foundation of Zomato was built before MG [Mohit Gupta] joined us, he has been instrumental in significantly strengthening it over the last two years” Goyal said in the email.

Gupta joined Zomato as CEO of food delivery in July 2018, from MakeMyTrip, where he was serving as COO, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had spent over a decade at MakeMyTrip, leading marketing, chief of several verticals, and finally as COO from 2008. “MG (Mohit Gupta) is very committed towards building Zomato for the long term, and has extremely high levels of ownership – so much so that he has taken a 100% salary cut twice in the last two years to help the organisation wade through some hard times,” Goyal wrote.

Last year, Zomato COO Gaurav Gupta was given the title of co-founder.

Zomato has laid off 13% if its workforce and has introduced paycuts for the rest of its employees. The company said it did not foresee having enough work for all employees, and cited the need to conserve cash to weather the crisis. Meanwhile, Amazon last week launched its own food delivery service in some parts of Bangalore