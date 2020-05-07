Governments of West Bengal, Punjab, and Chattisgarh, have begun home delivery of liquor, while Delhi has asked excise commissioner for a detailed proposal, according to reports. Zomato is considering expanding to alcohol delivery, having already begun grocery delivery during the lockdown, per the Indian Express.

Punjab: The Punjab Excise Act, 1914, and the rules under it do not permit home delivery of liquor but it was allowed in special circumstances given the curfew due to COVID-19, and to avoid overcrowding at liquor stores, reported The Indian Express.

Only 2 litres can be home delivered to a single buyer, and the number of stores that can deliver has been capped. Delivery personnel will require a curfew pass, ID proof, and a permission for the vehicle used for delivery from district authorities. Each district will decide its own timings for home delivery.

The West Bengal government has launched a website wherein those above 21 years of age can place orders, reports The Economic Times. Liquor stores in all zones but containment areas are allowed to open.

Chhattisgarh has allowed liquor home delivery in Green Zones, per PTI. Liquor stores opened in the state except in containment zones and shopping complexes. Orders can be placed on the CSMCL website or Android mobile app. People have to register their mobile number, Aadhaar, and address to place the order. A person can order up to 5 litres of liquor at a time, with a delivery fee of Rs 120. All but 2 of Chattisgarh’s 26 districts are Green Zones.