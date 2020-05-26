Uber has laid off 600 employees in India, accounting for one fourth of the company’s approximately 2,400-strong workforce in India, TechCrunch first reported. This is part of Uber’s global layoffs of employees, including support staff — the company laid off 3,700 workers on May 6, and announced plans for another 3,000 on May 18, which the affected Indian employees are a part of.

In a statement to MediaNama, Uber India head Pradeep Parameswaran said:

“The impact of Covid-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber IndiaSA with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce. Around 600 full time positions across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, are being impacted. These reductions are part of previously announced global job cuts this month. “Today is an incredibly sad day for colleagues leaving the Uber family and all of us at the company. We made the decision now so we can look to the future with confidence. I want to apologize to departing colleagues, and extend my heartfelt thanks to them for their contributions to Uber and the riders and driver partners we serve in India. Each will receive a minimum 10 weeks payout, medical insurance coverage for the next six months, outplacement support, be allowed to retain their laptops and given the option to join the Uber talent directory.”

The announcement of the layoffs seems to have been delayed in part due to a government advisory to not furlough employees due to the pandemic — Uber had earlier told Entrackr that they “cannot comment on employee-related matters, but are aware of the government’s advisory related to them during the ongoing lockdown.”

These layoffs affect half as many people as Ola’s, which said it would lay off 1,400 employees in India on May 20, 25% of its employees.

Swiggy has similarly laid off 1,100 employees, while Zomato let go of 13% of its entire workforce, which could impact up to 520 of its employees.