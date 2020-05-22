We missed this earlier: Uber has started Uber Connect, a Dunzo-esque delivery service that relies on its fleet of UberMoto two-wheeler drivers. The company announced the new feature on May 12, with an app update being pushed to introduce the feature:

The service works by selecting a route like any other ride, and selecting “Connect”, after which an UberMoto rider comes to pick up the package:

To start with, the service is available in Kolkata, Guwahati, Jaipur, Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh. This feature comes as food delivery and ridesharing order volumes drop to a record low amid the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing these companies to cut costs and look into other delivery verticals like this. Swiggy, for instance, has prominently featured its Swiggy Go delivery service on the front page of the app; and Zomato has (like Swiggy) entered the grocery delivery business. Both Swiggy and Zomato have started alcohol delivery since yesterday.

Uber has been cutting jobs globally, laying off of 6,700 employees globally; the company hasn’t yet officially announced any layoffs in India, citing a government advisory to keep employees paid.