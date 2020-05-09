In no particular order, here are MediaNama’s top 10 stories of the week ended 10th May 2020

Paytm announces 1% MDR fee for payments received with wallet

Paytm will now cut 1% from every transaction (GST included) for payments merchants accept into their Paytm Wallet. Previously, the company would cut around 2% from merchants who received more than Rs 20,000 per month, while those who received less would not have to pay anything at all. Read it here

India’s lockdown had the ‘biggest impact internationally’ on Amazon

Even though India imposed lockdown only in the last week of March, the country had the “biggest impact internationally” on Amazon in Q1 2020, chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky said during an investors’ call. Read it here

How Google and Apple’s updated Contact Tracing terms compare with Aarogya Setu

Google and Apple have updated their terms of service for their contact tracing API (Application Protocol Interface), which allows governments to develop contact tracing apps, to limit the scope of their data collection, following worldwide criticism of the surveillance threat that contact tracing can pose. Read it here

The darknet – a wild west for fake coronavirus ‘cures’? The reality is more complicated (and regulated)

The coronavirus pandemic has spawned reports of unregulated health products and fake cures being sold on the dark web. These include black market PPE, illicit medications such as the widely touted “miracle” drug chloroquine, and fake COVID-19 “cures” including blood supposedly from recovered coronavirus patients. Read it here

Govt agencies can now legally deploy drones for COVID-19 surveillance

The government has created a portal specifically for government bodies to deploy drones for COVID-19 related work such as aerial surveillance and photography and for public announcements. Government bodies can also use the portal to authorise third-party drone service providers to operate drones on their behalf. Read it here

Delhi High Court refuses to block Netflix show that calls lawyers ‘thieves’

On May 5, the Delhi High Court refused to grant an interim injunction on a case filed against Netflix for a monologue in the TV show Hasmukh where the show’s protagonist rails against lawyers in a stand-up act after murdering one. Read it here

Facebook refreshes zero-rating efforts with Discover app, starting in Peru

Facebook has launched a new Free Basics zero-rating app, Discover. The app is designed to give users access to compressed versions of webpages, in a stated effort to help sporadic mobile internet users by letting them access the internet when their data plan expires. Read it here

PayPal sees record 140% surge in new users in April over Jan and Feb

PayPal hit a record 140% surge in net new active users in April from Jan & Feb levels, adding 250,000 new accounts per day. In all, 7.4 million new customers joined PayPal in April alone. As the pandemic “rapidly accelerated” the move towards digital payments, PayPal saw its best month since going public: growing revenue by 20%. Read it here

Jio gets $1.5 billion investment from Vista for 2.32% stake, third big investment in weeks

After massive investments from Facebook and Silver Lake, Jio Platforms now has a Rs 11,367 crore (US$1.5 billion) investment from Vista Equity Partners. Reliance Industries Limited announced the investment today in a press release. Read it here

Facebook Oversight Board announces its first 20 members, including one Indian

On May 6, Facebook announced the first 20 members of its Oversight Board — including one Indian, Sudhir Krishnaswamy, the vice-chancellor of National Law School of India University and co-founder of Centre for Law and Policy Research. This Oversight Board will review content appeals from users, and “significant” and “difficult” content referred to it by Facebook. Read it here