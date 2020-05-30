In no particular order, here are MediaNama’s top 10 stories of the week ended 31st May 2020

Wikipedia to have new rules to tackle ‘harassment’, ‘toxicity’, faced by editors

Wikimedia Foundation, the organisation that operates Wikipedia, will develop and introduce a universal code of conduct (UCoC) that will be a binding minimum set of standards across all Wikimedia projects by the end of this year. This code of conduct is a means to battle, what the Foundation called, “harassment, toxicity, and incivility” faced by some volunteers. Read it here

Group admins will be held responsible for misinformation, fake news in Mumbai

Group admins on messaging and social media platforms will be “personally” held responsible for dissemination of misinformation and fake news related to COVID-19 and will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, as per a prohibitory order issued by DCP Pranaya Ashok of Greater Mumbai on May 23. Read it here

Aarogya Setu open sources its Android code, code now available on GitHub: Major win for privacy, accountability

In a major win for privacy, transparency and accountability, Aarogya Setu has made its code open source for the Android client, NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant announced at a press conference today. MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh also announced a bug bounty programme for the app that will be hosted on the Innovate platform. Read it here

Govt funding a facial recognition company that can detect people’s age, gender, and soon recognise their faces under a mask

Bengaluru-based Cocoslabs Innovations will receive a loan from the Technology Development Board, under Science and Technology Department, to develop a “low-cost solution to identify persons with abnormal body temperature in a crowd and, at the same time, provide an alert system to notify about identified persons to authorities on their phones and laptops”. Read it here

Aarogya Setu Bug Bounty Programme for Android: All you need to know

Until June 26 midnight, cybersecurity researchers residing in India can be rewarded up to ₹1,00,000 per security vulnerability that they find in Aarogya Setu’s Android app and up to ₹1,00,000 for suggesting code improvements. Read it here

Who made Aarogya Setu? A list

Aarogya Setu’s developers have made the entire list of contributors public on GitHub, along with source code of the Android version of the app. It includes government and industry/academia “leaders”, many of whom had come out in the public for their involvement with the app as advisors, such as Lalitesh Katragadda, Deep Kalra and Rahul Matthan, and public and private contributors who have similarly made their contributions to the app public in different fora. Read it here

Trump expected to issue executive order to restrict social media takedowns after being fact-checked on Twitter

US President Donald Trump is planning to issue an executive order to restrict social media companies from taking down posts on their platforms, the Washington Post reported. Additionally, the order would limit US federal agencies from spending money on advertising on “online platforms that violate free speech principles”. Read it here

Arizona attorney general files lawsuit against Google for location tracking

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit against Google for what he describes as “deceptive and unfair practices used to obtain users’ location data”. “Arizona has brought forward this action under the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act to put a stop to Google’s deceptive collection of user data and obtain monetary relief up to and including forcing Google to disgorge gross receipts arising from its Arizona activities,” the AG’s office said in its statement on the suit. Read it here

On Trump’s Executive Order regarding platforms and what it means for India

The battle between Twitter and Trump is escalating, and this might not end well for the rest of us. Twitter today restricted a tweet from Trump, soon after he issued an executive order signaling for scrutiny of online platforms for political bias. Read it here

To deal with inauthentic behaviour, Facebook will verify accounts that go viral in the US

Facebook users who have a pattern of engaging in inauthentic behaviour and whose posts rapidly go viral in the US will have to verify their Facebook account, the company announced on May 28. If they refuse to verify their account or their ID does not match with the Facebook account, the platform will curb the distribution of their viral post. Read it here