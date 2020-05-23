In no particular order, here are MediaNama’s top 10 stories of the week ended 24th May 2020

‘Hooghly district magistrate is at level of additional secretary, can order internet shutdown,’ West Bengal govt in Calcutta HC

In a special sitting on May 16, the West Bengal government — via its Advocate General — argued that all procedural safeguards under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Rules, 2017, were followed in ordering the 5-day internet shutdown (May 12-17) in parts of Hooghly district. Read it here

Ireland fines country’s child and family agency €75,000 for data breach

The Irish Data Protection Commission issued its first fine for a breach under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) against Tusla, the state’s child and family agency, which wrongly disclosed information about children to unauthorised people on three different occasions. The Irish Times first reported this. Read it here

Hackers accessed details of 9 million EasyJet customers, credit card details of 2K+ people

Email addresses and travel details of 9 million customers were accessed in a cyber attack on British low-cost airline easyJet, the company announced today. Credit card details of 2,208 customers were accessed as per the company’s forensic investigation. No other customers’ passport and credit card details were accessed. Read it here

Airtel says higher ARPU needed to sustain telecom industry; Jio entry crushed postpaid business

Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal, in a call with investors today, said that current Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rates were unsustainable for the telecom market, and said he hoped for intervention from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to set floor pricing. Read it here

Canada competition watchdog fines Facebook $6.5 million for ‘false’ privacy claims

Facebook has been ordered to pay a $6.5 million (Canadian $9 million) fine for making “false or misleading claims about the privacy of Canadians’ personal information on Facebook and Messenger”, by Canada’s Competition Bureau. The Board said that while Facebook gave the impression that users could control who could access their personal information, it “did not limit the sharing of users’ personal information with some third-party developers”. Read it here

ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial takes over as IAMAI’s Digital Entertainment Committee chairman

ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial has taken over as chairman of the Digital Entertainment Committee at the Internet and Mobile Association of India. The Digital Entertainment Committee has streaming services and other online players as members; these include Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Viacom18, Reliance Jio’s RJio Studios, MX Player, Hungama, Discovery, Hoichoi, Arré, Gaana, and Saavn. Read it here

Amazon launches food delivery service Amazon Food in Bangalore; competing with Swiggy & Zomato

Amazon has launched food delivery in some parts of Bangalore, the company confirmed to MediaNama. Only select PIN codes are supported at the moment, and the company is taking orders from the Amazon India app, which has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Read it here

Twitter tests feature to disable replies to tweets

Twitter introduced new conversation controls for tweets on May 21, where users can limit replies to a tweet to people they have tagged in a tweet, or people they follow. This way, if a user doesn’t tag anyone in a tweet, and limits replies to only tagged people, no one will be able to reply to that particular tweet. Read it here

KKR joins Reliance bandwagon, invests ₹11,367 crore in Jio Platforms

New York based investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. announced a ₹11,367 crore (~$1.5 billion) investment in Jio Platforms, the holding company for Reliance Jio, on May 21. This gives the investment firm a 2.32% equity stake in Jio, and is its largest investment in Asia. Read it here

BJP member petitions Supreme Court seeking ‘mechanism’ to check ‘seditious’, ‘anti India’ content on Twitter

BJP’s Vinit Goenka has petitioned the Supreme Court seeking directions for the government to create a mechanism to check content and advertisements on Twitter, which are allegedly spreading “hatred amongst the communities, [are] seditious, instigative, separatist, hate filled, divisive, against the society at large and against the spirit of the Union of India”. Read it here