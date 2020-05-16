In no particular order, here are MediaNama’s top 10 stories of the week ended 17th May 2020

Google Duo will soon support group video calls on Chrome

Google’s video chat app Duo will allow group calls on the web in the “coming weeks”, the company said in a blog post on May 8. The feature be available as a preview on Chrome to begin with, and will have a new layout that will let users see more people simultaneously. Read it here

All you need to know about MEITY’s Data Access and Sharing Protocol for Aarogya Setu

Unlike the Privacy Policy of Aarogya Setu where data is retained for at most 60 days, the newly released Aarogya Setu Data Access and Knowledge Sharing Protocol, 2020 allows retention of contact, location and self-assessment data for up to 180 days. Read it here

2G restored in Kashmir valley, except in Pulwama and Shopian

The government yesterday restored voice, SMS, and 2G mobile internet services in Kashmir Valley, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts. Voice, SMS, and internet services were suspended in Kashmir on May 6, after Hizbul Mujahideen militant Riyaz Naikoo was killed along with his aide in a gun battle in Pulwama’s Awantipora village. Read it here

Twitter will label tweets containing misleading COVID-19 information

Twitter will start labelling tweets containing potentially harmful and misleading information related to COVID-19, the company said on May 11. These labels will link to a Twitter-curated page or an “external trusted source” for more information on the claims made in a misleading tweet. This policy will apply retroactively to tweets made before May 11, Twitter said. Read it here

Central govt publishes draft social media ad policy

The central government today published a draft social media ad buying policy for government ministries and departments. “[The Bureau of Outreach and Communication] will determine which Social Media platform(s) is/are relevant in light of planned outreach activity of the client Ministry/Department based on target audience, theme and content of proposed activity, budget and duration of the campaign,” the document said. Read it here

E-market linkage for MSMEs, reduced TDS for non-salaried employees in govt’s fiscal package

E-market linkage will be provided for all MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) as a replacement for trade fairs and exhibitions during this period, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her first press conference on the COVID-19 fiscal package today. Read it here

Facebook settles class action suit by content moderators for $52 million

In a huge recognition of the emotional toll content moderation takes on the moderators, Facebook has agreed to pay its current and former moderators $52 million as compensation for job-related mental health issues, the Verge reported on May 12. Read it here

Govt to make ration cards portable nationwide; will propose social security for gig & platform workers in Parliament

The central government will propose extension of social security to gig and platform workers in the Parliament, as part of labour reforms and benefits, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today as part of the second tranche of economic measures for relief from the COVID-19 crisis. Read it here

Govt to come up with law to enable farmers to trade their produce online: Sitharaman

The government will come up with a nationwide law for a framework for farmers to trade their agriculture produce online, among other things, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today as part of the third tranche of economic relief from the COVID-19 crisis. Read it here

GOQii launches wearable that measures body temperature

Health startup GOQii has launched a new wearable that measures body temperature — a key symptom of COVID-19. Priced at Rs 3,999, the wearable — Vital 3.0 — can measure and record the user’s body temperature every 3-4 minutes, and will soon be available on Amazon and Flipkart. Read it here