Who does this? Tips Music issued an odd statement last night dragging streaming service Gaana through the mud for not renewing its licensing arrangement with the label. Apparently the existing deal between the companies has fallen through and Tips’s catalogue will no longer be available on Gaana. That’s pretty much all the statement offers us by way of details; we have reached out to both Tips and Times Internet, which owns Gaana, for more details. “During one of the worst crisis situation being faced by India & rest of the world it’s a sad & double whammy news for the millions of music lovers that India’s leading music app Ganna failed to renew its licensing deal with Tips and which has resulted in takedown of Tips’s content from the platform,” the statement said.

Tips’s catalogue includes Bollywood albums from the late ’90s, with content from singers like Anu Malik and Ghulam Ali; the label also licenses rights to devotional songs.

It’s interesting that Tips is dangling the pandemic in front of Gaana to complain about what is essentially a business deal falling through. Tips isn’t a stranger to seeing licensing discussions go out of hand, though; in 2017, after negotiations between Airtel and Tips broke down over licensing, the telco invoked statutory licensing, a rare move, to claim rights to stream Tips songs by unilaterally paying a fixed fee. The Bombay High Court intervened, ruling in Tips’s favour. This, by the way, is the same tactic Spotify tried to pull with Warner Chappell, before pulling its suit after the Tips judgement and signing a global deal with the label.

Gaana has already removed Tips content, showing the following message when trying to access Tips songs. Though the message says the content is only available in India, Tips titles are not available here:

Gaana is among India’s largest music streaming services, and received a US$115 million investment from Tencent and Times Internet in 2018. In February 2020, the service said it had 150 million monthly active users.

Here’s Tips’s full statement: