Cellular connectivity has suffered immensely as Cyclone Amphan knocked many cell towers offline, the Indian Express reported. On the night of May 20, the cyclone made landfall, and a large chunk of West Bengal’s internet connectivity was knocked offline. While some users in urban centres like Kolkata reported getting limited connectivity again, underconnected parts of the state like the Sundarbans have unreachable as the cyclone knocked out the few phone lines that existed, Scroll reported. In Kolkata, huge parts of which are still waterlogged, TV and broadband providers are struggling to fix submerged cables, with one operator telling an India Broadband Forum user that repairs cannot be expected for at least two days.

Dyn Research reported that over 150 networks went down in India during the cyclone, most of which were associated with Airtel and Alliance Broadband, a major fixed line provider in West Bengal. While nine networks seem to be back online, Dyn Research, which tracks restorations as well, has not recorded other networks coming back online; this indicates that a large portion of telecommunications in the region is still down.

MediaNama reached out to Airtel, Vodafone–Idea and Reliance Jio this morning to understand the extent of damage to networks, and for an idea on when they might be restored. While they haven’t responded, the Cellular Operators Association of India provided us with a statement (below) by director general Rajan Mathews, saying that they were coordinating with state government officials and the telecom department to make sure that networks are up and running. The statement, though provided to us today, seems to have been prepared before the cyclone hit.