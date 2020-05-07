To contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection, Ahmedabad city has put itself under complete lockdown and shut down all shops and home delivery services except for milk shops and medical stores, for a week. Swiggy, Zomato, Dominos, grocery stores, and supermarkets, among others will remain closed for the next 7 days starting from today, since they can become a “potent source of infection for many”. We’ve reached out to Swiggy and Zomato for comment. Telangana had also banned Swiggy and Zomato last month while extending its lockdown.

The decision came a day after the Gujarat government roped in senior IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta, handing him overall charge of Ahmedabad city. Ahmedabad is the worst hit district in Gujarat with more than 4,700 confirmed cases and over 290 deaths, according to data maintained by the state government.

Banks in containment zones, meanwhile, have been asked to remain closed indefinitely. In areas such as Danilimda, Baherampura, Maninnagar, and Saraspur, among others, banks will will be shut “till further orders”. ATMs, however, have been allowed to operate.

The city is targeting to screen 500 “super spreaders” in each ward everyday, and will provide a health card to each one of them clearly indicating the date of screening. 9 private hospitals having more than 1,000 beds will be converted into COVID-19 hospitals and hotels of 3-star and below category having a minimum of 50 rooms will be converted to care centres. All private clinics, nursing homes and hospitals have been directed to resume operations within 48 hours, failing which they will lose their licences.