The Supreme Court issued notice on May 22 on a writ petition to ban Zoom until “appropriate legislation” is passed, Bar & Bench reported. The petition asks that the government do a security audit of the app as well. Among other things, the petition points to an April advisory by the Home Ministry for government officials to not use the app, and for normal users to take certain precautions while doing so. The next hearing is tentatively set for July 7, according to the Supreme Court’s website.

In a statement, a Zoom spokesperson told MediaNama:

Zoom takes user privacy, security, and trust extremely seriously. We have been focused on enhancing our commitment to security and privacy under our 90-day plan announced April 1st, and have made significant progress.

Zoom is an American company listed on Nasdaq and for close to a decade we have been helping some of the world’s largest financial services companies, leading telecommunications providers, government agencies, universities and others stay connected in a safe and secure manner. Many of these entities have done exhaustive security reviews of our user, network and data center layers and confidently selected Zoom for complete deployment, and we actively engage with them to provide them with any information they need to make informed decisions.

In India, we’ve been proud to help businesses, government agencies, communities, school teachers, and other users stay connected during this challenging and unprecedented time.