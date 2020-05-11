The Supreme Court today directed the Central government to constitute a “special committee” headed by the Union Home Secretary to examine issues raised in a batch of petitions asking for restoration of 4G services in Jammu & Kashmir. Disposing off the petition, the 3-judge bench directed the committee to examine the issues raised by the petitioners, “as well as the appropriateness of their contentions and the alternative remedy”.

“In Anuradha Bhasin case, we said that there should be adequate procedural safeguards. On the same note, we directed to constitute a committee of secretaries comprising of Centre and States, Secy of MHA, Ministry of Communication, and CS of J&K,” the bench said.

Justice NV Ramana is reading out the Order: “This court has to ensure national security and human rights are balanced. We do recognize that UT has plunged into crisis. At the same time court is cognizant to the concerns related to ongoing pandemic and hardships.” — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 11, 2020

The court refrained from passing any order on restoration of 4G services — which likely means that the status quo will continue in the union territory, which was first plunged into a seven-month communications blackout amid a political crisis following the abrogation of Article 370. After the Supreme Court intervened in response to a petition filed by Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin, the administration finally restored access to a limited number of whitelisted websites. Internet services — limited to 2G speeds, with increased scrutiny of prepaid SIM cards — were restored only on March 4.

The petitioners had asked for restoration of 4G internet, given the fallouts of the COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. The 3-judge bench comprised of Justices N.V. Ramana, R. Subhash Reddy, and B.R. Gavai has reserved order on the case on May 4 on petitions filed by Foundation for Media Professionals, Private Schools Association of J&K, and Soayib Qureshi.