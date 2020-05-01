Streaming service HOOQ has shut down as of April 30, the company announced on its website. The company said it was not in a position to issue refunds to subscribers as it “is in the process of liquidation/insolvency”. HOOQ’s Indonesia head Guntur S. Siboro said that the service was not growing fast enough to remain viable for investors, the Jakarta Post reported. A joint venture between Singtel, Warner Bros. and Sony Picture, the company was founded in 2015, and had operations in India, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia. It is not clear if the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the company’s liquidation as increased home viewing has generally given streaming services a boost.

“A heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues in [Singapore] & elsewhere,” Zulfiqar Khan, HOOQ’s India Managing Director said on LinkedIn on April 30. “Most importantly to my India team, THANK YOU for your faith, commitment and contributions. Your hard work made me look good. It’s been a privilege and I look forward to our paths crossing again,” he wrote.

In India, HOOQ had sublet part of its catalogue to Hotstar but that content is gone from Hotstar too, as Gadgets 360 pointed out. It is unclear if any other company has received the streaming rights for the content HOOQ had — most significantly DC superhero TV series like Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. For now, data from streaming aggregator JustWatch hasn’t recorded any other streaming service in India pick up HOOQ’s catalogue. As a part of its Filmmaker’s Guild competition last year, HOOQ released Bhaq last year, its first Indian original.