We are looking forward to the upcoming round-table discussion on algorithmic accountability in India, being hosted by Divij Joshi, in collaboration with MediaNama, next week. We have a stellar line-up of speakers, including Dr. Anupam Saraph, Kumar Sambhav Shrivastava, Parminder Jeet Singh, Rahul Narayan, Urvashi Aneja, Vidushi Marda, and Vrinda Bhandari.

We are opening the event to a select list of invitees to observe and pose questions to the speakers. The aim is to discuss and disseminate strategies for the participatory governance, transparency and accountability of algorithmic systems.

If you wish to observe the discussion, you can apply to attend the session. Divij has also put together a reading list to add some context on this matter.

Reading List

Thinking About Algorithms and the Law

Algorithmic Accountability Policy Toolkit [Read]

Guidelines on Automated individual decision-making and Profiling under the GDPR [Read]

How to Hold Algorithms Accountable [Read]

Playing with the Data: What Legal Scholars Should Learn About Machine Learning [Read]

Due Process and Algorithmic Accountability

Big Data Should be Regulated By Technological Due Process [Read]

The Scored Society: Due Process for Automated Predictions [Read]

Algorithmic accountability reporting: On the investigation of black boxes [Read]

Administration by Algorithm? Public Management Meets Public Sector Machine Learning [Read]

Fairness, Transparency and Explainability of Algorithms

“Explaining explanations in AI.” Proceedings of the conference on fairness, accountability, and transparency [Read]

What Does a Fair Algorithm Actually Look Like? [Read]

Seeing without knowing: Limitations of the transparency ideal and its application to algorithmic accountability [Read]

Strategic Litigation

Making Accountability Real: Strategic Litigation [Read]

An Algorithm Was Taken to Court, and It Lost [Read]

Litigating Algorithms Report [Read])

Algorithmic transparency for the smart city [Read]

Police Surveillance: Facial Recognition Use in Your Backyard [Read]

You Are Being Tracked [Read]

Algorithmic Accountability in Indian Law and Policy

Artificial Intelligence Policy in India: A framework for engaging the limits of data-driven decision making [Read]

AI in the Governance Sector in India [Read]

Indian case studies talk about AI application but fall short of discussing responsible AI [Read]

Welfare Automation in the Shadow of the Indian Constitution [Read]

You can still apply to attend this discussion here. This is an online event, and the link for the session will be shared with confirmed participants, closer to the date of the discussion.

