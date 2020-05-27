Nokia suspended operations at its manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu last week, after some people at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus, Reuters reported. While the company did not disclose the number of people who tested positive, the report pegged the number to be around 42. The factory had started operations in a restricted manner over the past weeks, and Nokia told Reuters that it had implemented social distancing measures and made changes to canteen facilities.

This comes after Chinese smartphone company Oppo had to shut its manufacturing facility located near Delhi after 6 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. Media company Zee’s office in Noida was also sealed after several of its employees tested positive for the virus.

Even though India is still under a lockdown until May 31, restrictions in the current iteration of the lockdown have been eased. Offices in most places can resume operations with limited employees, and some domestic flights have also been allowed. The country currently has over 1.5 lakh positive cases, and over 4,000 people have succumbed to the virus according to Health Ministry’s data, making India among the world’s top 10 countries with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases.