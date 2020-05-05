Noida Police has issued an order asking residents to download Aarogya Setu app on their smartphones, and has said that not having the app will amount to violation of lockdown rules and can be punishable, reported the Times of India.

Random checks will be done of people walking on the streets for whether they have the app on their phones, per the report. Checks will also be conducted at borders on DND and Chilla, where police will ensure that people without the app download it, the report said.

The report added that those without the app can be booked under Section 188 of the IPC, which allows punishment of up to 6 months for disobedience of order promulgated by a public servant, per the report.

The Union government on May 1 made Aarogya Setu mandatory for all public and private employees. It made the heads of the respective organisations responsible for ensuring “100% coverage of this app among employees”.

The government also required that the local authority have to ensure “100% coverage of Aarogya Setu app” among residents in Containment Zones (areas with significant risk of infection) within Red and Orange Zones.