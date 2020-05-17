The Ministry of Home Affairs has released its guidelines for lockdown 4.0 that the National Disaster Management Authority extended until May 31. Aarogya Setu is no longer mandatory. However, employers “on best effort basis should ensure” that the app is installed by all employees with “compatible mobile phones”. Unlike the previous guidelines, the new guidelines will not hold employers responsible for failing to do so. District authorities “may advise individuals” to install the app.

However, as per MHA’s orders dated April 29 and May 1 for movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other stranded people, on their arrival at their destination, they “may” be encouraged to download the app. Also, it is not clear if central government employees, who had been mandated by the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), or Prasar Bharati employees, will also be similarly guided by “best effort”. It is also not clear what will happen if employers make it mandatory for employees to download the app on their phones.

We had earlier reported that the government was reviewing its earlier decision to mandate Aarogya Setu. Now that the app is no longer mandatory, it remains to be seen what will happen in Kerala High Court tomorrow as the court hears three petitions against mandating it.

In addition to the earlier defined Red, Orange, Green and Containment Zones, the new guidelines also talk about a Buffer Zone, but criteria for marking it has not been defined. Unlike earlier, classification of Red, Orange and Green Zones will be done by the state and UT governments, instead of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Containment Zones and Buffer Zones will be demarcated by district authorities.

Containment Zones: only essential activities will be allowed, and strict perimeter control will be maintained to ensure no movement of people in and out of the zones, except for medical emergencies and to maintain supply of essential goods and services. There will be “intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required” in these zones.

In other zones except Containment Zones, all activities will be permitted except the ones that have been specifically prohibited. States and UTs may decide to classify more districts as Red and Orange Zone, but they cannot “dilute these guidelines” in any manner. These guidelines will be enforced by the district magistrates.

Other restrictions