The government will come up with a nationwide law for a framework for farmers to trade their agriculture produce online, among other things, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today as part of the third tranche of economic relief from the COVID-19 crisis. “The law will give farmers a choice to sell produce at an attractive price, have no barriers in interstate trade, and a framework for his [farmer’s] produce to be e-traded,” Sitharaman said.

She did not specify when the law would be introduced or passed. When asked if the e-trading facility would be any different from the existing National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) facility, TV Somnathan, expenditure secretary at the Finance Ministry, said that the “e-NAM is an existing transactional facility, the scope of e-NAM and its ability to transact will expand when a new law comes”.