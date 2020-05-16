The COVID-19 crisis has the potential to fundamentally change the internet in the world, including in India. The latest edition of our report on Digital Trends in India details how internet usage is evolving.

The report has 100+ charts, including on:

How India uses the internet, the type of connections preferred, modes and devices of access

Data consumption, and the most downloaded apps

Top websites and internet companies

Number of connections, and the split between wired and wireless connections,

Usage of social media

Smartphone shipments over the years,

Browsers and operating systems Indian users prefer, etc.

Some of the topics we have covered in the report:

Total Connections Internet Connections Smartphone Shipments Data Usage Social Media Statistics on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube in India A comparison of smartphone and social media users in India, China, and USA

The visualisations are based on:

— Primary sources such as TRAI, NPCI, RBI, UIDAI, and quarterly results from telecom operators and other companies

— Other sources including IDC, Statcounter, SimilarWeb, Alexa, Social Bakers, and IAMAI

