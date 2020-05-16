The COVID-19 crisis has the potential to fundamentally change the internet in the world, including in India. The latest edition of our report on Digital Trends in India details how internet usage is evolving, with the most recent statistics that represent this change.

The report details how India uses the internet, the type of connections preferred, modes and devices of access, and the top websites and internet companies in the country. We capture data on the total number of connections, and the split between wired and wireless connections, usage of social media in India, smartphone shipments over the years, what browsers and operating systems Indian users prefer, etc. The report also includes data consumption, how many Indians are online, and the apps that Indian internet users download the most.

The visualisations are based on:

— Primary sources such as TRAI, NPCI, RBI, UIDAI, and quarterly results from telecom operators and other companies

— Other sources including IDC, Statcounter, SimilarWeb, Alexa, Social Bakers, and IAMAI

Some of the topics we have covered in the report:

Total Connections Internet Connections Smartphone Shipments Data Usage Social Media Statistics on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube in India A comparison of smartphone and social media users in India, China, and USA

