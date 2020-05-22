KKR joins Reliance bandwagon, invests ₹11,367 crore in Jio Platforms

New York based investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. announced a ₹11,367 crore (~$1.5 billion) investment in Jio Platforms, the holding company for Reliance Jio, on May 21. This gives the investment firm a 2.32% equity stake in Jio, and is its largest investment in Asia. The release says that Jio has accumulated ₹78,562 crore (~$10 billion) from investors over the last month, including this transaction. This is Jio’s fourth significant investment after Facebook, last month, bought a 9.9% stake in the telco for $5.7 billion. In India, KKR has also invested in Bharti Infratel, Coffee Day Resorts, Emerald Media, Ramky Enviro Engineers, and Avendus Capital.

Before this, General Atlantic announced on May 18 that it would invest ₹6,598.38 crore (~$870 million) in Jio Platforms, which also includes Reliance’s other digital ventures. On May 8, Jio Platforms announced a ₹11,367 crore (~US$1.5 billion) investment from Vista Equity Partners. Silver Lake had announced a ₹5,655.75 crore (~$746 million) investment in Jio Platforms On May 4.