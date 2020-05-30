Jubilant Foodworks, which runs Domino’s Pizza restaurants in India, was uniquely prepared among for the pandemic. For one, Domino’s is among India’s most successful fast food brands, with over 1,000 stores in the country. Second, it has always been delivery-focused, meaning that relatively speaking, it stood to lose less from restaurants shutting down dine-in — even before the pandemic, Domino’s riders in India started delivering wearing plastic gloves and masks. In most markets, food delivery has been allowed since the earliest days of the lockdown, meaning that only stores in malls, which remain shut, have been impacted completely. Two-thirds of Domino’s sales in India are from delivery and takeout orders.

In spite of this, the company, which told investors that it actually expects to bounce back stronger than it was pre-lockdown, is taking extraordinary cost cutting measures. In several markets, it is invoking force majeure clauses in its rent agreements, and downgrading permanent employees to part-time workers. Jubilant CEO Pratik Pota said, “Unexpected as this event was, I believe that our strategy for growth rolled out for growth in 2017, and its disciplined execution since then have in a way almost prepared us for this crisis. Our strong balance sheet, our towering strength in delivery, our continued investment in digital and technology and our lovemark brands, all place us in a unique position of strength, in which not only can they weather the storm, but actually come out from this even stronger.”

83% of delivery area is covered; North recovering faster: “You would be glad to know that today we have opened 938 store which is covering 87% of our entire delivery area before the lockdown. We certainly hope to open 100% of the delivery area by the mid of this June,” Hari Bhartia, Jubilant Foodworks co-chairman said. Domino’s has a total of 1,335 stores, and a large portion of the stores that remain closed are in malls, which should open in the coming days as lockdowns around the country loosen. “We are seeing some encouraging signs in delivery, especially in the smaller towns many of our stores have recovered from [sic] their pre-COVID delivery sales ,” CEO Pota said. “So north has seen a slightly slower recovery, but most other markets are seeing, even the large town[s] are seeing robust and good recovery of delivery sales.”

“Employee cost is a big line item for us. So obviously, as you are aware, that employee cost is subject to inflation, because in our case, as you are aware, that most of our employees, including the store manpower, were company employees. And part of employees were covered under minimum wages. Now, the government keeps on changing the minimum wages, when the minimum wage increases we have to give the minimum wage, we have to also give the increments,” CFO Prakash Bisht said. Cash reserves: In spite of the sharp rent and employee cost reductions, Domino’s is sitting on an enviable reserve of cash. “At a time like this, it gives us rock solid comfort to have a balance sheet that we do and the cash reserves that we do. Our singular focus right now is on ensuring that we conserve cash and manage it well to tide over this crisis. So that is absolute razor sharp near term focus,” Pota said.”At this period, even if we have cash reserves the

focus would be really on how to bring Domino’s back to its full form and growth that we used to see in the last two years,” co-chairman Bhartia said.

Results for March 2020 quarter

Operating Revenues at Rs 8,979 million, growth of 3.8%.

at Rs 8,979 million, growth of 3.8%. EBITDA at Rs 1,695 million and EBITDA Margin at 18.9%

at Rs 1,695 million and EBITDA Margin at 18.9% Profit After Tax at Rs 210 million, Normalized PAT at Rs. 452 million and Normalized PAT Margin at 5.0%

at Rs 210 million, Normalized PAT at Rs. 452 million and Normalized PAT Margin at 5.0% Overall 17 stores were opened , 13 stores for Domino’s Pizza and 2 stores each in Dunkin’ Donuts and Hong’s Kitchen

, 13 stores for Domino’s Pizza and 2 stores each in Dunkin’ Donuts and Hong’s Kitchen Online orders as a % of delivery orders was 88.9%, compared to 75.3% in the same quarter in Q4FY19.

