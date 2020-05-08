Jio gets $1.5 billion investment from Vista for 2.32% stake, third big investment in weeks

After massive investments from Facebook and Silver Lake, Jio Platforms now has a Rs 11,367 crore (US$1.5 billion) investment from Vista Equity Partners. Reliance Industries Limited announced the investment today in a press release. This brings the amount of external investment Jio Platforms has gotten in the last month alone Rs 60,596.37 crore, which is over one fourth of the total assets of both Vodafone Idea and Airtel. As the COVID-19 pandemic batters economies internationally, investors like the Texas-based Vista are turning their focus onto industries which have shown resilience, and maybe even promise. Telecom is one of those industries, with Jio Platforms in particular benefitting from its e-commerce ambitions. Jio Platforms is a holding company for Jio and Reliance’s other digital ventures.

Silver Lake announced a Rs 5,655.75 crore investment in Jio Platforms on May 4, less than two weeks after Facebook had announced a Rs 43,754 crore investment on April 22 for a 9.99% stake in the holding.

In its earnings call for Q4FY2019–20, RIL had said that investments similar to size in Facebook were going to follow in the coming months. A key part of Jio Platforms in addition to the Jio network is JioMart, the grocery home delivery service that will be closely integrated with Facebook’s WhatsApp, which 400 million people have installed in India.