Mobile internet and voice calls have been suspended in Srinagar city, except on BSNL postpaid SIM cards, as a precautionary measure, reports the Indian Express. The suspension was ordered following an encounter with militants in Srinagar’s Nawakadal area, which had begun last night, per the report. The Jammu & Kashmir Police confirmed that fire was exchanged last night, and that the operation continued until morning.

We were unable to immediately reach officials in the Jammu & Kashmir Home Department — which issues the internet shutdown orders — for details.

Low speed mobile internet snapped in #Kashmir after a gun battle broke out in Srinagar's Nawakadal locality.@ThePrintIndia — Azaan Javaid (@AzaanJavaid) May 18, 2020

After low speed internet, voice calling suspended in Srinagar on all service providers except for BSNL.

This is after police informed of a gun battle in Nawakadal locality of Srinagar around 3:30 am. Presence of two militants was suspected. No firing being reported now #Kashmir — Azaan Javaid (@AzaanJavaid) May 18, 2020

Mobile internet services in Jammu & Kashmir have been restricted to 2G since March 2020. Before that, the territory had been under a seven-month communications blackout, which was lifted in January after the Supreme Court’s intervention. A new petition in the Supreme Court, filed by Foundation for Media Professionals and others, did not result in restoration of 4G services, despite the pandemic. A “special committee” led by the Union Home Secretary, formed on orders of the Supreme Court, will now examine the issues raised by petitioners and if alternatives suggested by them are viable. Read more about that here.

Internet has been suspended multiple times during COVID-19 lockdown

The administration has suspended even 2G mobile internet multiple times in different parts of the territory. So far, the territory has spent the entire 56-day lockdown — which has brought widespread disruption of lives — on 2G internet. Jammu & Kashmir has 1,289 cases of COVID-19 so far, with 88% of the cases being from the Kashmir Valley. Almost all internet shutdowns in April and May have been ordered in Kashmir Valley (see below).

Most recently, internet, voice, and SMS services were snapped in the entire Kashmir Valley for six days followed the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Riyaz Naikoo. The following is a list of internet suspensions in different parts of the territory.