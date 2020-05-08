71 million active internet users are aged between 5 and 11 years old, and 433 million are above 12 years old, according to an IAMAI-Nielsen report on Digital in India. Children between 5-11 years old access the internet through their family members’ devices. 99% of all users in India access the internet on mobile, and about 88% are connected on 4G network.

At 227 million internet users, rural India has 10% more users than urban India, but the report did not give details of internet penetration in rural areas. The top eight metros had 65% internet penetration as of November 2019. Only 9% and 2% of all connections are on WiFi in urban and rural india respectively.

Most users are younger than 29 years

One-third of India’s internet users are between 20-29 years old. Across the 8 cities with populations more than 5 million, 31-35% of internet users are between 20-29 years of age. In Bangalore, this age group makes up 37% of all internet users. These 8 cities are Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

Female users increase by 21%

There were 26 million new female internet users in November 2019 compared to March 2019. This represents a 21% increase, steeper than the increase in new male users, which stood at 9% over the same period.

However, in rural areas, the proportion of male users was double that of female users, standing at 69%. This ratio is better in urban areas, 60:40, in favour of male users. It improves substantially in the 8 cities with populations higher than 5 million, standing at 58:42 (in favour of male users).

Delhi NCT has highest internet penetration

Among the states, NCT Delhi has the highest internet penetration followed by Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. Eastern states ⁠— Chhattisgarh, Assam & NE, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha ⁠— have seen a 24% increase in penetration since March 2019. Jharkhand and Bihar witnessed 48% and 36% increase in internet population respectively.

Odisha (30%), West Bengal (34%), and UP & Uttarakhand (34%), and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (31%) have the lowest internet penetrations. In fact, internet penetration in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana has remained unchanged since March 2019.

Most people use internet for social media and entertainment

Throughout the country, 86% of the people with internet access use it for social networking/messaging & chatting. 83% of them use it for entertainment such as watching and downloading music, movies, and videos. Only a third of internet users watch or read news online, and only 23% use it for email.

Usage of internet for emails is high in the eight cities with populations of over 5 million: about 41-47% users in the 8 cities use internet for emailing, much higher than the national average of 31% or the rural average of 16%. In the 8 most populous cities, Kolkata is closer to the national average at 30%.

How often Indians with internet access use it

68% of the internet population are daily users, 9 out of 10 users in urban India access internet at least once a week, according to the report. Surprisingly, only 5% use it 4-6 days a week, while 10% of the people use it less often than once a week.