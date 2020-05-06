In a cyber attack on ImpactGuru, a Mumbai-based crowdfunding platform, attackers got unauthorised access to the platform’s website, Rochelle Alphonso, Senior PR Manager at the company, confirmed to MediaNama. “The incident was very minor and was resolved the same day itself,” Alphonso told us. It is not clear what all personal information, if any, was compromised by this unauthorised access, and how many users were affected by this attack. It is also not clear if this attack is in any way linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have asked ImpactGuru for more details. Inc42 first reported this story.

The company sent an email to its customers on May 1, informing them that it had resolved the key vulnerabilities that led to the breach, and that the platform is safe for transactions, Inc42 reported. It has apparently started an investigation into the attack with the assistance of security experts, and has reported the incident to law enforcement agencies, including the cybercrime cell.

The company claims that it has raised ₹950 crore across 15 countries, presumably since its inception in 2014.