General Atlantic invests Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms, third large investment after Facebook

General Atlantic announced May 18 that it will invest Rs 6,598.38 crore (around $870 million) in Reliance Jio’s holding company Jio Platforms, the former said in a press release. This is Jio’s third significant investment after Facebook, last month, bought a 9.9% stake in the telco for $5.7 billion. Jio has now raised over Rs 66,000 crore from investors in the last month alone. Beyond telecom services, Jio plans on using these investments to fund their entry into hyperlocal e-commerce to begin with, as well as other digital plays the company already has in place. General Atlantic has also invested in companies like Airbnb, Alibaba, ByteDance (which owns TikTok), Facebook, Slack, Snapchat, and Uber.

On May 8, Jio Platforms announced Rs 11,367 crore (US$1.5 billion) investment from Vista Equity Partners. Silver Lake had announced a Rs 5,655.75 crore investment in Jio Platforms a few days prior.