Jio Platforms has gotten a second investment from Menlo Park, California. American private equity firm Silver Lake will invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in Jio Platforms (~US$747 million), RIL announced the investment today in a press release. Jio platforms is the holding entity for Jio and Reliance Industries Limited’s digital ventures. This comes mere weeks after Facebook announced its $5.7 billion stake in the holding, in exchange for a 9.9% stake. Reliance said Silver Lake’s investment represents a “12.5% premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment”, which stands at Rs 4.90 lakh crore.

Silver Lake has invested in companies like Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Alphabet’s Verily and Waymo units, Dell Technologies, and Twitter.

In its earnings call for Q4FY2019–20, RIL had said that investments similar to size in Facebook were going to follow in the coming months. A key part of Jio Platforms in addition to the Jio network is JioMart, the grocery home delivery service that will be closely integrated with Facebook’s WhatsApp, which 400 million people have installed in India.