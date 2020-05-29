Facebook users who have a pattern of engaging in inauthentic behaviour and whose posts rapidly go viral in the US will have to verify their Facebook account, the company announced on May 28. If they refuse to verify their account or their ID does not match with the Facebook account, the platform will curb the distribution of their viral post. If the user is a Page admin, they will need to complete Page Publishing Authorisation and until they are verified, they will not be able to post from their Page.

The company has said that all IDs will be stored securely and will not be shared on the person’s profile.

We have reached out to Facebook to know what happens if the viral user is in another country but the content goes viral in the US, and if this verification system will be rolled out in other countries as well.