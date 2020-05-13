Date: May 14 (Thursday) 2020

Time: 11:30 AM -12:30 PM (IST)

Moderator: Rajnesh Singh, Regional VP for Asia-Pacific, Internet Society

Register here: https://isoc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LJS9_8fGSnK-ffPkL9p_rQ

In 2019, Australia passed the controversial Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (Assistance and Access) Act, granting law enforcement and security agencies power to request for access to encrypted data. In India, the government is proposing that Internet intermediaries, which include social media platforms and apps, actively filter online content and name sources of private messages—both of which involve weakening end-to-end encryption.

In this session, experts will weigh in on how encryption debates in Asia-Pacific might have changed amidst COVID-19. As new laws undergo scrutiny by courts and independent review bodies, we will identify concrete initiatives for the global community to uphold encryption in countries where Internet security is under threat.

Agenda for the discussion:

Introduction

First round of interventions How has the encryption debate evolved in the last couple of months? Has the corona-virus pandemic had an impact on how we look at encryption?

Second round of interventions What would we like to see happen for the rest of 2020? How do we make this happen?

Discussion and Q&A What role can the Global Coalition play?

Closing

The webinar is part of a global series to mark the launch of the Global Encryption Coalition (GEC), an initiative of the Internet Society, Global Partners Digital and the Center for Democracy and Technology.

–

